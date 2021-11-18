Libya: The presidential candidate for the presidential election is the president

# In other countries Libyan parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh announced her candidacy for the December presidential election in a televised address on Wednesday.

“I announce my candidacy for the presidency of the state.

The announcement comes three days after the candidacy of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the youngest son of a former Libyan leader, and Khalifa Habdar, a man’s stronghold, for the presidency of parliament in Dobrook (east). East of the country near Sale.

Saleh vowed to work if elected “to turn to the side of conflict, to look to the future, to start national reconciliation and to be a pillar of nation building.” He has to go to one of the offices of the Higher National Electoral Commission to officially submit his candidature.

The election, scheduled for December 24, is the first election for a Libyan president by universal suffrage. Sponsored by is the culmination of a laborious political process. Of the estimated seven million people, more than 2.83 million Libyans are registered to vote.

This election and the parliament in January are expected to turn the tide of a decade of turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011 and put an end to divisions and fraternal fighting between the two rival camps in the West. Another in the country and the east.

According to the international community, elections are needed to pacify the country with the largest oil reserves in Africa. But, in the face of persistent political differences, including an even weaker security environment and an election calendar, the conduct of the referendum remains uncertain.

In September, Saleh unilaterally endorsed the speech managing the presidential elements of the ballot, which appears to have been created in accordance with Caliph Habdar, which was contested by officials in the West and caused serious tensions.