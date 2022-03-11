#Autres pays : Premier ministre signing for Parliament by announcing the retroit of groups armies qui avaient pris position aux portes pour soutenir face ‘l’exécutif en place, après des appels au calme de l’ONU et de Washington.

Dijà min your divisions entre institutions concurrentes l’Est et luuest, la Libye se retrove depuis dabut mars avec dous gournevenne rivaux, as elle lia aa entre 2014 and 2021, alors en pleine guerre civile datasrim dirm de Mouammar Kadhafi.

The governing government in the form of Minister of Social Affairs Fathi Bachagha, applauded the Parliamentarians’ presence in the House of Commons with the concurrence of the Cabinet in place of the Tripoli, issu des accords politics of l’ONU et al. Abdelhamid Dbeibah quotes refusing coder at the door.

Fathi Bachagha’s group mobile armies é Fathi Bachagha’s mobile mobilis jeudi aux entries Tripoli, fast crander des affrontements avec les forces sos les ordes Dbeibah als que le pays tente siextirper de plus dine personal password details .

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Libye: l’ONU appeals au calme après a mobilization of groups arm

Soucieux de provenir a reprise des hostilitas and l’fondrement d’es cessez-le-feu en place depuis October 2020, submitting the GIRL of the LONU to Libye, Stephanie Williams, and Lambassadour des Eats-unis , Richard Norland, on appealing jeudi soir à la return.

Les groupes arm ⁇ont profér ne pas recourir aux armes⁇ et ont effectué ⁇un retreads their positions as secretaries⁇the service service of Bachagha in an communicative diffus in the nuit de jeudi à vendredi.

Selon le texte, this dicision aaté prise pour ⁇éviter toute effusion de sang⁇ et en reply ⁇aux demands nos partneres internaux and regionaux⁇.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Libye: le chef du Parliament dit l’ONU son refus tote “ingérence”

Norland’s indigo jeudi soir avoir eu des entritiens tilophoniques with Bachagha et Dbeibah.

⁇Jai parlé ce soir avec premier ministre désigné par parlement, Fathi Bachagha, et l’ai filikité pour sa volonté de désamorcer les tensions and searcher à roudsoudre les déscords politiques actu parle par ngoégilisi⁇at-on tweeté.

There is no such thing ⁇apprécié⁇ l’engagement dont lui fait part Dbeibah ⁇à proteger les vies⁇ et sa ⁇Volunteer d’Antamer des Ngociations to find a solution politics⁇.