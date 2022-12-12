Likud lawmaker says peace with Saudi Arabia will be reached within a year

Likud MK Danny Danon said at an international forum on the Abraham Accords on Thursday that he “believes that an agreement should be reached between Israel and Saudi Arabia by next year.”

Former UN Ambassador Danon said The Times of Israel His comment was based on “conversations and interviews” he had recently, but did not mention any specific initiatives.

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu will make expanding the Abraham Accords one of his top priorities,” he added, adding that the UAE would be the future prime minister’s first international port of call upon inauguration.

Dozens of ambassadors, clergy, business leaders and academics gathered in Rome for the Abraham Covenant Global Leadership Summit to discuss ways to expand the covenants.

In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets President Joe Biden with a check after his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 15, 2022. (Credit: AP via Saudi Press Agency)

In September 2020, Israel signed normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. A similar agreement was signed with Morocco a few months later.

Sunni power Saudi Arabia is considered the jackpot. Riyadh and Jerusalem maintain a discreet cooperation. But Israel is eager to turn security ties into genuine diplomatic recognition.

In July, Saudi Arabia announced that its airspace would be open to all flights — a nod to Israel, which until then was the only country that could not fly over the Gulf kingdom. The United States and Israel called the move a step toward normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem, but Saudi Arabia tried to downplay it, saying it was not a precursor to other moves unless there is a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The deals have caused much excitement in Israel, but there are reasons for concern. Headlines report cozy and happy meetings between Israelis and Arabs in the Gulf and Morocco. Information Reveals a disturbing trend: Over time, the Abrahamic covenants lose favor on the streets of Israel’s new allies.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Nahyan, then-US President Donald Trump, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Sayani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords on September 15 at the White House in Washington. 2020. (AV Ohio/GPO)

However, there was a message of hope coming out of Rome on Thursday.

“I am here today as a free Iranian to tell you that peace between Israel, Iran and the Shiite world and the Sunni world is closer than ever,” the imam said. Iranian-born Shia cleric Mohammad Tawhidi. A resident of Australia.

“The people of Iran have seen the fruits of the Abraham Accords, they have seen how quickly peace can be achieved, and many remember the days when Israeli tourists visited Tehran and yearn for those days to return.”

Bulgaria’s ambassador to the United States, Georgi Velikov Panayotov, said the agreements should set an example for Europe in the war.

“We don’t need politicians who base their views on polls; We need visionary politicians,” he said The Times of Israel. “We need politicians who will do what is necessary to guarantee peace and the common good.”

Panayatov even considered the possibility of the agreements forming a political entity similar to the European Union, which was initially an economic partnership. “They understood that economic cooperation was the key to stability and peace,” he recalled.

Rabbi Levi Dauchman, Consul General of Israel in Dubai Ilan Stulman and children at a tree planting event at Du Bishvat in the Emirates. (Credit: Courtesy)

The participants from more than 30 countries included Huda Nono, former Ambassador of Bahrain to Washington, former Prime Minister of Slovenia Timo Soini, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Timo Soini, Ambassador of South Sudan Agui Bona Malwal and Katharina von Schnurbeen. Fight against anti-Semitism within the European Commission.