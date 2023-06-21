The United Kingdom has established a new structure governing trade with some sixty countries, including 37 African states. The agreement replaces agreements that were in place before Brexit. This text eliminates or reduces customs duties and simplifies trade rules.

On Monday, June 19, the British government announced the launch of a trade preference program with 65 developing countries, including 37 countries in Africa. The deal, known as the “Developing Countries Trade Plan”, replaces bilateral agreements that were in place before the UK left the EU. The new regime allows for the abolition or reduction of customs duties on goods imported from the 65 countries concerned and the simplification of trade rules. The agreement covers a total of 3.3 billion people, more than half of whom are in Africa,” the British government said in a statement.

According to Nigel Huddleston, the British minister for international trade, the new regime will save British businesses more than £770 million (almost $983 million) a year, and more than £9 billion by reducing or eliminating customs duties. Imports such as textiles and clothing, food products and children’s toys. “This text shows how trade can be used to foster growth. It will benefit traders around the world, especially small businesses and women-owned businesses,” British Minister for Commonwealth and African Development Andrew Mitchell said yesterday at a roundtable to launch the multilateral agreement in Addis Ababa.

