Madrid reaffirms its support for the new UN special envoy

On the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogue Conference in Rome, the Spanish Minister welcomed the appointment of the new Ambassador, Stஃphane de Mistura, who was “a member of the Sahara Group. Friends of the Sahara, a member of the Group, who spoke of Spain’s commitment to resuming the dialogue.” This is de Mistura’s first meeting with one of the ministers of the Sahara Friends Group, which includes Spain, the United States, Russia, France and the United Kingdom. The United Nations, citing diplomatic sources, quoted Spanish news agency Efe as saying.

During the meeting, Albarez underlined the Spanish government’s willingness to “cooperate closely” with de Mistura to promote the search for a mutually acceptable political solution, in line with Security Council resolutions.

On the Moroccan side, Nadia Boyda, head of foreign affairs, national security, Islamic affairs and MRE, participates in the 7th edition of the international forum “MED-Mediterranean Dialogues” via video conference. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nadia Poida said, “Establishing a permanent working group structure for dialogue and initiative of the parliaments of countries in the Mediterranean to establish a permanent institutional structure for cooperation and to ensure bilateralism and its continuity and sustainability.” Effective social policies are needed in developing countries to fight illiteracy and the fight against school dropout. The path of development, parallel to resolving conflicts. This creates instability and inhibits growth.

It may be recalled that following the resignation of German Horst Kohler on May 22, 2019, the Italian-Swedish St ஸ்டphane de Mistura was appointed as the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy to the Sahara last October. Stephen de Mistura served as the Secretary-General’s special envoy to Syria, offering his good offices to promote a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis. He has also served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia and Vietnam.