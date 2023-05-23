May 23, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Malagasy parliament adopts new law to boost investments – Agence Afrique

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

The National Assembly of Madagascar yesterday, Monday, May 22, adopted a new bill aimed at increasing investments, to the great satisfaction of the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption, Edgard Razafindravahi, who supported the said draft law before the delegates.

The minister noted that the new text corrects the deficiencies in the 2007 law, which will contribute to improving the country’s investment climate.

Among the benefits of the amended law, the minister highlighted the fact that it would “provide equal opportunities to international and domestic investors”.

The new text would also allow foreign investors to benefit from a 99-year embutic lease if land acquisition fails.

During the National Investment Forum for the Rise of Madagascar, in October 2022 in Antananarivo, actors from the national private sector and international stakeholders and investors, President Andriy Rajolina reiterated his country’s desire to provide a favorable business environment for investors. .
The engine will start once the bill is debated and vetted in the Senate this Tuesday.

See also  2022 L'Oréal-Unesco Young Talent Prize in Sub-Saharan Africa rewards 20 outstanding female researchers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Still no deal, but progress between Joe Biden and the opposition

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Moroccan onions are very successful in the West African market

17 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Ugandan government embarks on war against power outages – Agence Afrique

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Malagasy parliament adopts new law to boost investments – Agence Afrique

1 hour ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Still no deal, but progress between Joe Biden and the opposition

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Moroccan onions are very successful in the West African market

17 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Ugandan government embarks on war against power outages – Agence Afrique

1 day ago William Kennedy