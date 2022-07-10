Mali: After sanctions, private sector pleads for country’s industrialization

#Mali : Economic and financial sanctions by ECOWAS and UEMOA have hit Mali’s economy hard, and economic operators are paying the highest price.
According to Youssef Bathili, Mali’s head of trade and industry, his organization has not yet collected all the data on the impact of the crisis on Mali’s economy. He also believes that all Malians should learn from this ban to develop strategies for the industrialization of Mali.
>>> Read More: Relief for Senegalese transporters after lifting of ECOWAS embargo on Mali
According to him, economic operators need to produce the wheat flour, soybeans, sesame, cotton, gold and many other commodities that Mali currently imports. For our interlocutors, Mali needs to create the right conditions to display its wealth. They also asked the government to come up with an emergency plan to support the private sector.
“Coffee trailblazer. Social media fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Friendly entrepreneur. Amateur zombie nerd.”
More Stories
The New Life of the Koranic Schools of Fez
Elon Musk no longer wanted to buy Twitter and pulled out of the acquisition deal
Bashar al-Assad is visiting Aleppo for the first time since 2011