Mali: Senior civil servants trained in organizational communication

#Mali : Senior executives from the Ministry of Reconstruction of the State strengthen their capacity in corporate communication at the International Convention Center of Bamako (CICB).
Therefore, this training session is appropriate to provide good and solid communication at the reconstruction site and appropriate solutions to the challenges related to the missions, activities and achievements of the Ministry of State Reconstruction. Thus, for three days, senior executives of the Ministry of Reconstruction of the State will learn about various concepts such as the conceptual approach to organizational communication and the methodology for developing a strategy and organizational communication plan.
It is to be noted that the exercise is part of the Economic Governance and Gender Development Support Program (PAGE-PG) programme.
