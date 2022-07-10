July 10, 2022

Malians celebrate the festival of Tabasque with enthusiasm and unity

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

#Mali : Yesterday, Saturday, July 9, Malians celebrated Tabasque Day and prayed for peace to return to the center and north of the country.

Mali, like most Muslim countries, celebrates on Saturday, July 09, 2022, the Festival of Tabasque, or the Festival of the Sheep. A large number of devotees participated in this religious ceremony.

As for the leader of the transition and the members of the government, they prayed at Koulupa, where the presidential palace is located. We remember the leader of the transition, Colonel Azimi Koita, in 2021 when he attempted a stabbing at the Great Mosque of Bamako.

This year’s Tabasque celebration comes after the lifting of economic and financial sanctions against Mali. The decision was unanimously welcomed by the people.

The Tabasque festival was an opportunity for Muslim believers to renew their prayers for peace, stability and reconciliation in Mali. In his sermon, Imam Amadou Kalle of the Great Mosque of Koulikoro explained the meaning of Tabaski festival and why a goat is sacrificed. Muslim believers prayed for the successful conclusion of the transition and the holding of free and transparent elections in Mali.

