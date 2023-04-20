Many Arab countries celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Friday

Therefore, in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom Cabinet indicated in a press release that the first day of Shawwal will correspond to Friday, the day of Eid al-Fitr. In the United Arab Emirates, the commission responsible for observing the lunar crescent heralding the month of Shawwal 1444H revealed that Friday will be the day of Eid al-Fitr.
In Qatar, competent authorities have confirmed the sighting of the lunar crescent, which heralds the month of Chaual 1444 H, emphasizing that the Friday corresponding to April 21, 2023 will be the day of Eid al-Fitr.
In, the lunar crescent heralding the month of Chaual 1444 H was observed and competent authorities declared Friday as the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
The lunar crescent heralding the month of Shawwal 1444 H was observed on Thursday evening in Kuwait, Bahrain, Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Egypt.
