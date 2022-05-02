Mariupol: Ukrainian authorities hope to continue evictions

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Ukrainian authorities are planning new evacuations of Mariupol residents, following the first operation to evacuate 100 civilians from the besieged Azovstal factory in this strategic port in southeastern Ukraine. .



In Brussels, twenty-seven energy ministers are holding a meeting to study the gradual cessation of oil purchases from Russia to endorse war in Ukraine.

“On May 2, the departure from Mariupol will begin at 7:00 am (04:00 GMT). Collection Point – Shopping Center ‘Port City'”, announced the Telegram Pavlo Grilenko, Donetsk Regional Governor, from Sunday to Monday night.

The evacuation began last Saturday in coordination with Ukraine, Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This is primarily about the public at the base of the large Azovstel Steelworks.

“For the first time since the beginning of the war, this vital humanitarian route has been activated. For the first time, there has been a two-day real ceasefire in this region of the steel complex, ”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said in a video broadcast last night, May 1, 2022. “Finally!”

“More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated, first women and children,” the president said, adding that the first evacuees would arrive in the town of Saborisia, west of Mariupol on Monday morning.

Volodymyr Zelensky added that “I hope that the conditions for continued expulsion from Mariupol will be met”.

However, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vareshchuk recalled that “hundreds of civilians are trapped in the Azovstal” with Ukrainian soldiers still fighting under Russian bombs. “The plight of people without water, food and medicine has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

May 9th

In particular, according to Denis Shleka, commander of the 12th Brigade, the Russian bombings seemed to be starting again.e Task Force of the National Guard of Ukraine.

“For the past two days, during the evacuation of civilians from the factory, a ceasefire was announced … Two days were quiet, but the last citizen left the factory once, which lasted about an hour. Previously, the bombing of the factory resumed with all kinds of weapons. , ‘He said in a video broadcast to Ukrainian television following his expulsion.

Mariupol, a port city of half a million people before the war, which was able to evacuate thousands of civilians since the war began on February 24, was almost completely destroyed after several weeks of bombings now under Russian control. Destroyed and killed. According to the Ukrainians, at least 20,000.

But despite numerous failed attempts by foreign officials and Pope Francis, this is the first time civilians have been able to evacuate to the Azovstal campus, the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance crushed by Russian bombs.

Maxar Technologies’ new satellite imagery, taken on April 29, showed that almost all the buildings on the massive steel complex had been destroyed by bombings, and Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been piled up in numerous underground galleries since Soviet times. Armored-bore shells with very high power.

On Russian aspirations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected analysts’ assumptions that the war would end on May 9, 1945, the date commemorating the surrender of Nazi Germany in Russia.

In an interview with Italian television Mediaset on Sunday, Sergei Lavrov said, “Our military will not artificially adjust its operations on any date, including Victory Day.”

Every year, a military parade marks the end of World War II and is the most important celebration in Russia.

After defeating them around Q at the start of the offensive, Ukraine received an unannounced visit this weekend as it faced a slow advance of Russian forces, better equipped with numerical superiority and heavier weapons. Received by Volodymyr Zhelensky of the US Congress, led by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ukraine has repeatedly stated its urgent need for heavy weapons, especially armored vehicles and long-range howitzers, guaranteed by the West.

As the Donbass seeks to capture its adversary from the north and south to complete its hold on the tunnel, the Russian military crushes the ground in eastern Ukraine.

New obstacles

Western countries have multiplied sanctions and their effects are beginning to be felt in Russia, with the risk of higher inflation and deficit, especially in industry.

The European Union (EU) has decided to phase out the purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia to allow war in Ukraine, and will announce a schedule and new measures this week, several European sources said on Sunday.

“There is a political will to stop buying oil from Russia, and steps and decisions to withdraw it will be taken next week as a phase,” a European official involved in the debate said.

The first exchange is planned during a meeting of twenty-seven energy ministers in Brussels on Monday, but no decision is expected as the commission has not yet submitted proposals for sanctions.

During a press conference organized by the Russian military, AFP visited the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, and Andrei Shevtchik, Energodar’s new pro – Moscow mayor, exclaimed, “Everything is fine here!” That trumpeted. “We are ready to sell electricity to Europe. Any buyer is welcome. It’s so cheap! ”, The new city councilor added.

The facade of a large administrative building that served as a staff training center was engulfed in flames and several windows were broken.

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) described the situation at the Zaporizhjia power plant as “worrying” and had no access to its experts since it was seized by Moscow.

The plant “operates normally in accordance with nuclear, radiological and environmental standards”, however, Major General Valerie Vasiliev, an expert on nuclear and chemical sent by Moscow to protect the site, assures on the spot.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The official death toll in Moscow has been announced at 1,000 soldiers. Ukraine says Russia’s losses are too high.