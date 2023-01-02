Marrakesh was the first place to be admired by the French

Marrakech tops the list of ten destinations admired by the French in 2022, thus retaining its top spot for the second year in a row. This comes from research conducted by travel comparator Liligo with polling firm Opinion Way.

For the second year in a row, Marrakech retained the top spot in the ranking of the most popular destinations for the French in 2022. It is followed by the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto. Barcelona is ranked 5th. Next come the French overseas destinations of Saint-Denis de la Réunion (6ᵉ) and Pointe-à-pitre 7ᵉ) and the French city of Nice (8ᵉ). Montreal (Canada) and Fort-de-France in Martinique close the stage.

To rank the ten destinations appreciated by the French in 2022, travel comparator Liligo and opinion polling firm Opinion Way conducted a survey on a representative sample of 1089 French people aged 18 and over from December 20 to 21, 2022. In 2022 70% of the French population seems to have traveled, up from 64% in 2021. 11% of French people who don’t travel explain their choice out of fear of being contaminated by Covid-19. 30% of French people who don’t travel cite inflation.