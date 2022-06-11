June 11, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Maternity: Kenyan mothers choose between work and their baby

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 4 min read
  • See Evelyn Mozambique
  • BBC News, Nairobi

Sophie Saronch is feeling guilty.

Kenya, 25, returned to work three months after birth, so she was unable to breastfeed her baby girl for the recommended six months.

This trained nutritionist explains that he had no choice but to give his family money.

“I had to go back to work for our survival,” he explains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The president seeks the support of the international community

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Famine announcement due to drought – Le Magazine du Manager

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Russia sentenced one Moroccan and two Britons to death

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

4 min read

Maternity: Kenyan mothers choose between work and their baby

1 hour ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The president seeks the support of the international community

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Famine announcement due to drought – Le Magazine du Manager

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Russia sentenced one Moroccan and two Britons to death

1 day ago William Kennedy