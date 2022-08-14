Mauritania: Strong presence of sub-Saharan migrants in small trade

#Mauritania : West African immigrants have a strong presence in Nouakchott, where they work in many small trades: welders, carpenters, mechanics, hairdressers, construction workers.
Lamin Thiam, a metal welder, arrived in Nouakchott in 2012. The man, who opened a workshop in Sepka in 2013, considers Mauritania a good host country. On the business side, Welder knows the ups and downs. Cut-off periods depend on the frequency or rarity of markets for doors, iron windows, and sometimes aluminum.
>>> Read More: Mauritania: Thriving business of tailoring workshops ahead of Eid al-Adha
Abdoulaye M’Baye, cabinet maker carpenter owner of a workshop located in the same alignment in Sepka, arrived in Mauritania in 2017. He provides statistics on the prices of various furniture, especially beds in bedrooms, and the sizes ordered.
Moussa Koulibaly, painter from Mali, has been living in Nouakchott since 2014. Every day, he shows up at a place in the commercial district of Medina 3, where many specialized workers from sub-Saharan Africa, and sometimes Mauritanians, meet and wait. A potential customer. A very random prospect as the days have gone by without any requests for 3 months from this guy from Cayes (West Mali).
“Coffee trailblazer. Social media fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Friendly entrepreneur. Amateur zombie nerd.”
More Stories
UN: More than 140 aid workers killed in 2021
From January to July, Algeria lost 42% of its gas market share
Iran state newspaper welcomes attack on Salman Rushdie | Athalayar