Medicines are dangerously placed in the hands of children

A recent study by the Association for the Recovery of Health Products (ARPS) found that Canadian households have a long way to go in raising awareness about the safe storage, management and disposal of medications.

According to this ARPS survey conducted by Angus-Reid in July 2022 in collaboration with Youth Without Drugs (JSD) Canada, 56% of parents did not consider safe disposal of unused or expired drugs a necessary issue.

It also indicated that 48% of parents had never talked to their children about how to safely dispose of unused medicines – a figure that rose to almost 58% among parents of 11- to 12-year-olds.

« These results reinforce the importance of raising awareness among parents and various stakeholders, and to adopt safe measures in the management and disposal of drugs, thus setting an example for their children from an early age.“, noted Terry Drover, Director General of ARPS.

« We are proud to partner with JSD Canada to strengthen our commitment to fostering more conversations about the importance of drug recovery programs to protect our communities and environment.“, she added.

With MAP