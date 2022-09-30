Members of the US Congress have called for Algeria to be allowed to buy bulk Russian weapons

In Letter to US Secretary of State Anthony BlinkenTwenty-seven members of the House of Representatives (the lower house of the U.S. Congress) are themselves “attention.” Closer and Closer Relations between Algeria and Russia”.

“Russia is Algeria’s largest supplier of military weapons. Last year alone, the latter finalized more than $7 billion in arms purchases with Russia,” the letter says.

And add: “In this agreement, Algeria agreed to buy Advanced Russian fighter jets, Russia continued to refuse to sell the Sukhoi 57 to other countries in particular. The transaction made Algeria the third largest recipient of Russian arms in the world.

Twenty-seven delegates thus invited Anthony Blinken Permit AlgeriaUnder Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Act of 2017 (CAATSA), it provides for the enforcement of presidential sanctions against parties involved in material transactions with representatives of the Russian government’s security or intelligence services.

It is noteworthy that the President, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, has delegated this power to the Secretary of State.

“These recent arms purchases between Algeria and Russia clearly fall within the category of significant transactions specified by CAATSA,” US Congress members note, calling for the immediate use of substantial sanctions against Algerian officials.