Message of condolence and condolences from King HM to Sheikh Mohammed Ben Saeed Al Nahyan

Following the death of HH Sheikh Khalifa, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi sent a message of condolence and condolences to His Excellency King Mohammed VI on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Saeed Al Nahyan, Deputy Commander of the United Arab Emirates. Ben Saeed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

In this message, the Sovereign said, “With the greatest sorrow and deepest condolences, we extend our heartfelt condolences to your esteemed brother, His Excellency the President of the United States of America, H. H. Sheikh Khalifa Ben Saeed Al Nahyan, on his death. Accept him and welcome him to his vast paradise. “

In this tragic situation, King HM conveys his deepest condolences and genuine condolences to Sheikh Mohammed Ben Saeed Al Nahyan and through him to the Indigenous family, the people of the fraternal Emirati, and to the people of Morocco. Mercy, following this terrible loss, will be irresistible to the Divine, “I pray to the Most High to grant you patience and comfort following His disappearance.”

In this difficult moment, the Sovereign says that the achievements of the deceased should be remembered in support of the Brotherhood Government of the United Arab Emirates, continuing the great achievements of his late father Sheikh Saeed Al Nahyan and ensuring its modernization and development. Economic and political capabilities helped to occupy the country’s preferred position at the Arab, regional and international levels, and to play an active role in preserving Arab causes and harmonizing the bonds of Arab unity – Islamic.

HM said the Kingdom of Morocco commemorates the joys and sorrows that the deceased had on Morocco, the latter part of the honor, the affectionate and strong bonds and the active brotherhood and active unity. King insists. Coordinating and enhancing the unique and distinctive relations connecting the two fraternal countries, as well as strengthening the bond of solidarity and mutual assistance between the two countries on various important issues.

The Sovereign prays to God to reward the dead for the commendable services and pioneering achievements in support of his country and his Ummah, and to surround him with his holy grace and welcome him to his vast paradise.

King HM prays to Almighty God to save Sheikh Mohammed bin Saeed Al Nahyan and his glorious princely family from all misfortunes and to place upon him the benefits of health, prosperity and longevity.

The message concludes, “Your Excellency and Dear Brother, accept my sincere feelings of unity and compassion and the expression of my respect and opinion.”