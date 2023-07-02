Minor killed by police: 45,000 police and gendarmes mobilized across France on Sunday evening

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 8:19 PM

PARIS – A total of 45,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized across France on Sunday evening to try to keep calm in the face of urban violence that has rocked the country since the death of young Nahel, a police officer, in Nanterre on Tuesday. of the French Interior Minister, Gérald Turman.

According to Bueva, the interior minister “gave firm instructions and, as before, asked for an early arrest”.

Last night, the French Interior Ministry announced that more than 700 people had been arrested during a fifth evening of violence and clashes between angry youths, following the shooting death of young Nahel during a traffic stop.

A report of these night clashes established by Beauvau states that 45 police officers and gendarmes were injured, 577 vehicles and 74 buildings were burned, and 871 fires were recorded on public roads.

The night from Saturday to Sunday was marked by a violent attack on the house of the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses in Val-de-Marne (Île-de-France region), in which a car was thrown inside. The property was later set on fire.

Traffic restrictions are maintained in many cities, particularly in the capital Lyon and Marseille. Some municipalities have introduced local curfews for all or part of their population.

The government has also decided to cancel large-scale events, fearing a situation similar to the three weeks of riots in the suburbs that followed the killing of two young men in the inner Paris suburb of Clichy-Sous-Bois in 2005.

Several countries, including the US and UK, have called on their nationals in France or those planning to travel to France to be vigilant and avoid gatherings as part of the urban violence that has continued since Tuesday.