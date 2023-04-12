MINURSO resumes its movements east of the defensive wall after intercepting the Polisario

“Between April 5 and 7, a convoy completed two bases (minurso, editor’s note) east of the sand wall, in Difariti and Mehires, with the support of the Polisario Front and Morocco,” reported Stephane Dujarric. , a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, announced the agreement on the series at the end of March.

“These supply bases will allow them to continue operating,” he added, noting the “significant demand” for fuel in particular.

Led by UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, “it is imperative to maintain this momentum and ensure that it can continue its presence on the ground and throughout the region, with the aim of creating space for progress in the political process”. he said.

MINURSO resumes its operations east of the security wall after being blocked by the Polisario. A recent report by the UN Secretary-General in October highlighted the “increasingly serious consequences” of supply problems on the ability of MINURSO forces to maintain their presence east of the wall in this “harsh” terrain.

The resumption comes days before a meeting of the Security Council, which will hold consultations behind closed doors to hear briefings from the United Nations Special Envoy for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, and the president of Minurso. Alexander Ivanko, on the situation in the Sahara.

Staffan de Mistura eventually invited representatives of the parties (Morocco, Polisario Front, Algeria and Mauritania) and the “Group of Friends of the Sahara” (France, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States) to New York. March for informal bilateral meetings.

(with AFP)