2 hours ago

Photo credit, Reuters Image title, Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has plotted to assassinate the late King Abdullah with a poisoned ring from Russia, according to a former senior Saudi intelligence official.

In an interview with CBS, Saad al-Jabri, a key figure in Saudi intelligence, said in a conversation with his cousin in 2014 that Mohammed bin Salman wanted to overthrow King Abdullah and free the throne. His father.

At that time, members of the ruling dynasty competed for the throne.

Mr. In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, Jafri described Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, the son of King Salman and the real ruler of Saudi Arabia, as “a mentally ill, killer of unlimited resources”. The Middle East is a threat to its own people, Americans and the entire planet.

In 2014, during a meeting with his cousin Mohammed ibn Naeef, a former intelligence official, Ibn Salman, the then interior minister, hinted that he might arrange for the assassination of King Abdullah.

Photo credit, Anatolic Agency Image title, Mohammed bin Salman (left) became the Crown Prince in 2017, replacing his cousin Mohammed bin Naib (right).

“He said to him: I want to get rid of King Abdullah. I will get a poison ring from Russia, I will shake his hand and it will all be over.” Jafri reveals. – Maybe he was proud, but he said it, and we took it very seriously.

Mr Jafri said the case was dropped in court, but the meeting was filmed in secret and he knew where the two copies of the footage were kept. See also Arab League announces destruction of two Houthi boats, "immediate attack"

King Abdullah passed away in 2015 at the age of 90, and the throne passed to his paternal brother Salman, the father of Mohammed bin Salman, who appointed Mohammed bin Naib as the crown prince.

However, already in 2017, Bin Salman became the crown prince, while Ben Naif is said to have snatched the post of interior minister and placed under house arrest, which was not released after he was detained on charges including nature last year.

After being fired, Jafri fled to Canada.

In an interview, he says he was warned by a friend of the Middle East intelligence that in October 2018, just days after Saudi agents killed dissident journalist Jamal Kashoki in Turkey, Ben Salman sent a team to remove the former intelligence officer.

Mr Jafri said the group of six landed at Ottawa airport, but they were all deported after customs officials found “suspicious DNA test items” in their luggage.

Last year, Jafri filed a civil lawsuit against the Saudi Crown Prince in U.S. federal court, accusing him of attempted murder.

Ben Salman then denied all the allegations.

However, Mr. He also denied allegations of involvement in Kashogi’s murder, although US intelligence agencies believe the prince personally endorsed the crackdown.

Keep track of the family of a former intelligence officer

The BBC has asked the Saudi Arabian government to comment on the former spy’s statements.

Photo credit, AFP Image title, In 2015, after the death of King Abdullah (left), the Saudi throne passed to his half-brother Salman (right).

For its part, the Saudi embassy in Washington told CBS that Jafri was “a disgraced former civil servant who has a long list of myths and deceptive reports to cover up the billions of dollars in financial fraud that have befallen him. See also Royal Mansour Marrakesh wins Grand Prix villicature for the best hotel in the world in 2021 in Paris

Several Saudi officials are now investigating Jafri’s corruption allegations, and a Canadian judge has ordered the freezing of his assets “because there is clear evidence of fraud.”

Jafri himself claims that he did not embezzle public funds and that his former employers paid him very generously.

In March 2020, Saudi authorities arrested Jabri’s son, Umar, and his daughter, Sarah.

Last November, Mr. Two months after Jafri filed a lawsuit against the crown prince, a Saudi court sentenced his son and daughter to 9 and 5 years in prison for money laundering and “attempting to leave the country.”

The children of the intelligence agent deny the allegations against them.