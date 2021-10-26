October 26, 2021

Mohammed bin Salman accused King Abdullah of wanting to kill him with a “poison ring”.

Arzu

Photo credit, Reuters

Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has plotted to assassinate the late King Abdullah with a poisoned ring from Russia, according to a former senior Saudi intelligence official.

In an interview with CBS, Saad al-Jabri, a key figure in Saudi intelligence, said in a conversation with his cousin in 2014 that Mohammed bin Salman wanted to overthrow King Abdullah and free the throne. His father.

At that time, members of the ruling dynasty competed for the throne.

