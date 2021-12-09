Mohammed bin Salman in Qatar to bring about reconciliation in the Gulf

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrived in Qatar on Wednesday as part of a tour of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The visit is expected to boost relations between the two countries, which re-established their diplomatic relations last January.

Prince of Saudi Crown Mohammed Ben Salman Arrived Wednesday, December 8th QatarHis first visit to Doha since June 2017 marked the beginning of a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Compromised almost a year ago.

The Crown Prince, who is practically the ruler of Saudi Arabia, is in Qatar on a regional tour that took him to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Saudi state media, Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to travel to MBS, Bahrain and Kuwait to prepare for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in mid-December. He was welcomed by the Emir in Doha. Sheikh Tamim Ben Hamad Al-Thani, With whom he was to be interviewed.

The visit marks the improvement in relations between the two countries, which restored their diplomatic relations last January after more than three-and-a-half years of crisis in the Gulf.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and accused it of inciting unrest in the region. They particularly criticized Doha for being too close to Saudi Arabia’s rival regional power Iran and for supporting extremist groups, which Qatari officials have always denied.

CCG’s “Improving Unity and Sustainability”

Following Oman’s signing of $ 30 billion worth of trade deals, MBS flew to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday evening, where he met with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and UAE strongman Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a joint statement, the two countries pledged to “improve unity and stability” at the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

MBS visited the World Expo in Dubai on Wednesday with heavy police security. The Saudi pavilion was closed to the audience and a small crowd of spectators gathered outside.

Confusion over the Kashogi affair

The Emirates arrived shortly after the news of the arrest of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince in Paris on Tuesday, with Saudi man Khalid al-Otaibi suspected to be a member of the commando group involved in the assassination. Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoki At the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul in 2018. But on Wednesday, Attorney General Remy Heights of Paris, Declared released.

The mess happened a few days later Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Prince Three years after the assassination of Jamal Kashoki in Saudi Arabia.

He is a former close ally of Saudi power who has become a fierce opponent, and this journalist was assassinated in October 2018 by Saudi Arabian commando agents at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. His body has not yet been found.

Riyadh, who denied the killings, concluded that he had acted alone by Saudi agents. Five Saudis have been sentenced to death and three to life in prison after a transparent trial in Saudi Arabia.

A US intelligence report accuses MBS of “verifying” the assassination.

With AFP