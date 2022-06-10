June 10, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Mohammed: Is the image of the Prophet always banned in Islam?

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 4 min read

Photo credit, Getty Images

Whether representation – even something respectable – is forbidden in Islam is a complex debate.

For most Muslims, this is an absolute taboo: neither Muhammad nor any other prophet of Islam should be portrayed in any way.

Idols – Idols – are considered to promote idolatry.

This view is undeniable in many parts of the Islamic world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

French judge will not return Parisian building claimed by Equatorial Guinea – Agencies Africa

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The South African president condemned the “dirty tricks”

17 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Morocco is one of the most attractive countries in Africa

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

4 min read

Mohammed: Is the image of the Prophet always banned in Islam?

1 hour ago William Kennedy
1 min read

French judge will not return Parisian building claimed by Equatorial Guinea – Agencies Africa

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The South African president condemned the “dirty tricks”

17 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Morocco is one of the most attractive countries in Africa

1 day ago William Kennedy