Montpellier: Atlas Lions’ Extraordinary Course at World Cup Invited to COPEAM

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:04 am

MONTPELLIER – The unusual course of the Atlas Lions during the Qatar-2022 World Cup was highlighted as part of the 30th anniversary edition of the Permanent Conference of the Mediterranean Audiovisual (COBEAM), which concluded its work in Montpellier on Friday.

Speaking at a round table as part of the conference’s work on the theme “Civil societies, media and public authorities: democracies in the Mediterranean”, Fathia El Aouni, antenna director of Radio 2M in Morocco, turned to the epic. The election of Morocco in Qatar and the enormous popular joy that was expressed in particular by social networks around the world.

He passionately shared through the media, especially digital platforms and social networks, the great performance and popular enthusiasm of national coach Walid Regraquin defenders.

And it must be pointed out that the Moroccan flag that floated in the streets all over the world marked all the memories and inspired great hope.

Placed under the theme “Digital Cultures and New Audiovisual Languages”, this edition of COPEAM highlighted the new digital landscape, emerging languages ​​and new forms of traditional media, especially public media.

Fruitful exchanges took place on the occasion of this conference. In this regard, the Ambassador of the Kingdom in Montpellier, Nouzha Sahel, in a declaration to the MAP, said, “The exchange level that marks these three days made it possible to start a joint reflection on the ways and means. Explored in support of promising partnership projects throughout the Mediterranean region.

The meeting, which brought together media representatives from more than 20 Mediterranean countries in the presence of representatives of the media world, historians and academics from various backgrounds, also managed to highlight the Kingdom’s progress. The terms of the digital transformation make Morocco a pioneer in the Mediterranean and a regional digital hub as it advances today.

In the same vein, 2M’s Digital and Marketing Director Adil Chhquiri participated in the round table “Digital Cultures and New Audiovisual Languages”, which was an opportunity to highlight the model presented by 2M in this sense.

Mediterranean cinema was also at the heart of this year’s COPEAM, with a morning dedicated to filmmaking in the Mediterranean. On this occasion, a live broadcast of Mediterranean Cinema was recorded.

Organized in Montpellier from 26 to 28 April 2023, this year’s edition marks an important moment in the life of COPEAM, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the conference: three decades dedicated to strengthening cooperation between the media and North-South relations in the Mediterranean region. Through joint activities and projects.

COPEAM is a non-profit organization dedicated to dialogue and cultural cooperation in the Mediterranean, through the involvement of key players in the audiovisual sector, including public radio and television from the 27 countries of the basin.