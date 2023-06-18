More than 10,000 illegal Channel crossings have hit the UK since the start of 2023

More than 10,000 migrants have been found crossing the English Channel in small boats since the start of this year, according to figures released on Sunday by the British Home Office, which is relentlessly fighting these illegal crossings.

Seven boats carrying 374 people reached British shores on Saturday alone, according to a daily report published by the government, bringing the total number of migrants to 10,139 on the dangerous route since the start of the year.

However, this number is lower than what was seen at the same time last year. But after weeks of unfavorable weather, crossings have risen sharply in recent days thanks to better weather, with more than 2,500 people arriving on British shores between June 10 and 17.

Throughout 2022, more than 45,000 crossings have been recorded, a record.

The fight against illegal immigration is one of the priorities of the conservative majority in power, which has so far struggled to inspire candidates even as it toughens its policies.

Last year, the government passed a law – so far blocked by the courts – to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. And a new bill, criticized as far as the UN, plans to block asylum seekers coming through the Channel.

London has signed several agreements with other countries such as France or Albania to better fight against this illegal immigration.