More than 100,000 cases in 24 hours, the first of its kind in France

U.S.In the last 24 hours, 104,611 new cases of corona virus have been identified in the country, according to France’s Public Health.

This is the first time since the outbreak that more than 100,000 new cases have been reported every day in France.

Already on Friday, a record 94,124 new cases were detected in a single day.

Public Health France, in its latest news release, also reported that 760 new hospitals have been admitted in the last 24 hours or an average of 1,217 new hospitals per day in the last 7 days.

Similarly, 160 patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,162 people have been hospitalized in the country for corona virus infection, of which 3,282 are in intensive care.

Finally, 84 new deaths linked to Covit-19 were reported this Saturday, bringing the death toll from Covit-19 to 122,500 since the outbreak began in France.

As these contaminants have erupted, local media reports that the administrator will have to re-evaluate the health condition next week.

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron will hold a Health Care Council dedicated to Govt-19, which will have to approve a bill to transform the “health pass” into an “immunization pass” before an exceptional cabinet.

Criticized by the opposition for its “liberal” nature, the bill on the “vaccine pass” should, among other things, strengthen restrictions and sanctions on false health passes in circulation in France and encourage the French to vaccinate against the Govt. 19.

According to health officials, less than 6 million French people eligible for the vaccine have not yet been vaccinated, of which one million are at risk.