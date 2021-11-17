More than 2.7 million people face food insecurity

The World Food Program (WFP) warned on Tuesday that more than 2.7 million people in Sudan face food insecurity.

“In Sudan, 2.7 million people are at high risk of severe food insecurity, and more than 7 million are at risk,” the UN said, adding that the crisis could increase the number of refugees. Ethiopia could make the situation worse.

Food insecurity is caused by a major economic crisis that leads to exceptionally high inflation rates, the WFP explains, citing an increase of more than 300% a year.

To deal with this situation, the WFP provides food assistance to vulnerable refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees and crisis-stricken host communities.

According to the organization, about 1.5 million vulnerable Sudanese in 10 of the 18 states also receive money transfers, most of the beneficiaries being in Darfur.

By 2021, WFP aims to reach a total of 9.3 million beneficiaries, including 2.1 million internally displaced persons, 600,000 refugees, 2 million school children and 2 million highly vulnerable residents.