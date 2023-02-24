More than 50,000 people were killed in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

human population An earthquake struck on February 6 Continues to rise in Turkey and Syria: More than 50,000 dead since Friday, February 24, Turkey reported more than 44,000 dead on its territory.

AFAD, the Turkish authority responsible for managing natural disasters, recorded 44,218 deaths in Turkey.

In Syria, the latest report by authorities put the country’s death toll at 5,914.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck around 4 am and tens of thousands of buildings collapsed, leaving little chance for the sleeping people.

The responsibility of some builders who used poor quality materials or did not respect standards has been denounced by Turkish media and engineers and architects.

Advertisers in the viewfinder

Several promoters were arrested in the first days following the earthquake and the government is showing its diligence in handling the case.

Turkish authorities have launched 564 investigations targeting developers and entrepreneurs whose buildings collapsed like cardboard houses after the February 6 earthquake, according to Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu.

With Reuters and AFP