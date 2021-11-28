Morning – WCR says PCR tests are effective for the Omicron variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that PCR tests are still effective against new variants of the corona virus omigran and that studies are underway to measure the effectiveness of other diagnostic tools.

“The widely used PCR tests continue to diagnose infections, including the Omigron infection, as we have seen in other variants.

With the epidemic already killing more than five million people worldwide since the end of 2019, the UN agency on Friday described the new variant as “worrying”.

Recognized in South Africa, Omigron has pushed many countries to close their borders to South Africa when it is sometimes not reopened to the world.

According to the WHO, initial data suggest that the Omigran variant presents a “risk of re-infection” compared to other types of delta, dominant and already highly contagious. Weeks to come.

The world has never been so anxious since Delta appeared.

The WHO does not yet know whether Omigron is more easily transmitted than other types. “The number of positive test takers has increased in parts of South Africa affected by this variation, but epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether it was caused by omigran or other factors,” he pointed out on Sunday.

The WHO does not know if this will cause severe forms of the disease. According to the report, “Preliminary data suggest an increase in hospital admissions rates in South Africa, but this may be due to an increase in the total number of victims compared to Omigran”.

For the WHO, there is no information to suggest that the symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those caused by other types, but “several days to several weeks to understand the magnitude of the variant dose”.

According to the WHO, the SARS-CoV-2 variant is thought to be associated with one or more mutations, such as increased prevalence or decrease in viral, general and social or diagnostic tools, vaccinations and treatments.

So far there are 4 types of anxiety, the highest level: delta, alpha, beta and gamma. Further down the scale, there are “variations to look at” (Lampta and Mu).