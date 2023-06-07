June 7, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Moroccan nationals can travel to Canada without a visa under certain conditions

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

Your browser does not support HTML5 audio

Moroccans can now travel to Canada with a simple electronic visa, but under two conditions: have held a Canadian visa for the past 10 years or have a current valid US nonimmigrant visa. The decision was announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser this evening.

The Canadian Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has registered a decision to add 13 new countries to the list of countries eligible for entry into Canadian territory. without a visa.

Besides MoroccoThis list includes the following countries: Panama, the Caribbean island states of Antigua and Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Argentina, Seychelles, Thailand and the Philippines.

“Effective today, travelers from these countries who have held a Canadian visa within the past 10 years or who currently hold a valid U.S. non-immigrant visa may now apply. Electronic Travel Authorization In lieu of a visa on arrival in Canada”, indicates Ministry on its website.

Similar products

Newsletter:

See also  Amnesty International is concerned about the closure of IDP camps in the state of Borneo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Murder of Ghanaian in Germany cleared – DW – 06/06/2023

9 hours ago William Kennedy
4 min read

UN-Habitat: Morocco presents its experience in social housing in Nairobi

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

OASIS 212 is an eco-responsible haven of tranquility in the middle of the Takhla desert.

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Moroccan nationals can travel to Canada without a visa under certain conditions

1 hour ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Murder of Ghanaian in Germany cleared – DW – 06/06/2023

9 hours ago William Kennedy
4 min read

UN-Habitat: Morocco presents its experience in social housing in Nairobi

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

OASIS 212 is an eco-responsible haven of tranquility in the middle of the Takhla desert.

1 day ago William Kennedy