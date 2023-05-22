Moroccan onions are very successful in the West African market

Moroccan onions are enjoying real success in the West African market, with increasing demand from countries such as Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. In the 2022-2023 period, Mali imported 28% of its onion exports from Morocco, followed by Mauritania at 26% and Senegal at 16%.

Over the years, Morocco has become the leading exporter of onions to Mali and the second supplier to Senegal and Mauritania. This rapid expansion is a testament to the quality and competitiveness of Moroccan onions in the West African market. Moroccan farmers and exporters have been able to meet the growing demand from these countries by providing high-quality, well-calibrated products that meet international standards.

A significant increase in Moroccan onion exports has been noted over the past five years, with volumes exported increasing sixfold. This performance, along with other countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium, enabled Morocco to play an important role in the fight against famine in the Sahel. Moroccan onions have contributed to food security in the region by providing a sustainable supply of this essential vegetable.

However, it must be stressed that this success would not have been possible without close cooperation between Moroccan actors and importing countries. A strong partnership has been established between Moroccan companies and local distributors, which has promoted the availability and distribution of Moroccan onions in West African markets.

This expansion of Moroccan onion exports to West Africa has also had a positive impact on the national economy. This has contributed to the creation of jobs in the agricultural sector and strengthened Morocco’s position as a regional leader in onion production and export.

With growing demand from countries like Mali, Mauritania and Senegal, Moroccan onions have seen a real boom in the West African market. Exports have increased significantly, allowing Morocco to play a key role in the fight against famine in the Sahel. This success is the result of effective cooperation between Moroccan actors and importing countries, as well as the quality and competitiveness of Moroccan onions in the regional market.