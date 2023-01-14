Moroccan passports are ranked 80th in the world

Based on exclusive data collected from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), consulting firm Henley & Partners ranked the Moroccan passport 80th in the world in “The Henley Passport Index 2023”.

According to a ranking published this week by London firm Henley & Partners, a standard reference tool, the Moroccan passport ranks 80th out of 199 passports for 2023, meaning Moroccans are visa-free with a visa exemption score of 66 ahead of the other 226 destinations in the Henley Passport Index, 30 out of 65 countries. % has access.

The Moroccan passport is positioned at the same level as Cuba and Ghana, behind Tunisia in 76th place with 70 places, ahead of Mauritania which appears in 85th place with a total of 59 places, Senegal 87th and Algeria 90th with 53 travel places, followed by Egypt, Jordan and Niger.

Internationally, Japanese passports top the list as Japanese citizens can now visit 227 destinations around the world without a visa for a total of 193, while South Koreans and Singaporeans, who are second on the index, score 192 visas. -Free slots.

Germany and Spain are joint 3rd with visa-free access to 190 destinations worldwide. The United Kingdom and the United States are ranked 6th and 7th with scores of 187 and 186 respectively, and it seems unlikely that either country will regain the top spot. , the coders said.

According to the company, global travel has reached 75% of its pre-pandemic level. However, a closer analysis of the code reveals a darker side to this optimistic image. Afghanistan remains firmly at the bottom of the index, with 27 or 166 fewer visa-free slots than Japan, marking the largest global mobility gap in the country’s 18-year history.

Additionally, citizens of the lowest-ranked countries on the index, Afghanistan, Iraq, with a visa-free score of 29, and Syria, with a visa-free score of 30, are effectively excluded from a surprisingly wide range of economic opportunities. Movement and growth.

