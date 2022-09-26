“Spain’s position is very clear and has been reiterated several times. It consists of the search for a mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the United Nations. The President is the same. [du gouvernement] (Pedro Sanchez, Editor’s Note) UN (United Nations) pointed out. Spain’s position is also clearly expressed in the Hispano-Moroccan Joint Declaration of April 7. [2022]”The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Iberia recalled in an interview published in the Spanish daily La Razon on September 24, 2022, the current UN 2022 from September 13.

As a reminder, the declaration of April 7, 2022 “recognizes the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco and Morocco’s serious and credible efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution within the framework of the United Nations”. After all, it “considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative presented in 2007 as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving this dispute”. Mr. The position that Sánchez had already adopted a few weeks earlier in a letter to King Mohammed VI on March 14, 2022, coincidentally made it possible to end the crisis that had been in place since April 2021 and the Secretary’s hospitalization. General Brahm Galli of the separatist movement of the Polisario Front has opposed Morocco and Spain for Spain’s Covid-19.

Mr. Albarez’s comments, after all, have the merit of being free from any ambiguity, aside from what Algerian President Abdelmadjid Debon held at a government-Wallis meeting in the eastern neighbor’s capital on the same day. Algiers, he pointed out, “seems that Spain is beginning to return to the position of Europe in the Western Sahara.” For now, Mr. Debon can still run.



