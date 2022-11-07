Moroccan students in France are skilled workers

“52% of work permits were issued to people who were previously students. So catering to labor migration, especially skilled migration, is a very important sector,” explains Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Migration Division. France is the OECD country with the most job titles awarded to alumni, compared to Italy (46%) and Japan (37%).

France welcomes 80,000 foreign students every year, mainly from Morocco, China and Algeria, of whom approximately 25,000 graduate from student status to worker, rather than finding jobs according to their qualification level. Western France. This is thanks to the facilities provided by the French authorities to students, especially at the postgraduate level who are exempted from the rigors of the labor market test, which verifies the adequacy between the qualifications and the job sought.

“The difference with other immigrants is that here the university chooses, not the government or the employer, underlines the expert, adding that “the criteria are not the same”. “But the requirements of the universities and the labor market are also not the same. »