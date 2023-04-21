“We consider this unfortunate case as further evidence of the hostile anti-Russian trend pursued by the Czech authorities, in which Prague does not hesitate to violate the basic norms of international law governing the arms trade and seize other people’s assets”, A former BBC journalist turned campaigner.

Zakharova pointed out that before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Morocco signed a contract with the Czech company Excalibur military to modernize 130 T-72B tanks bought in Belarus between 1999-2001. After the work was completed, only 56 combat vehicles were returned to the kingdom, he said.

“The remaining 74 pieces of armored vehicles were confiscated by the Czech side for further transfer to the war zone in Ukraine.” And play Zakharova.

The spokesperson added that Moroccans faced “Concluded Agreement”, It convicted them before Minsk of breaching their obligation not to transfer tanks to third countries without the supplier’s consent.

“We regret to see a repetition of the sad experience of the Second World War, when Czech companies, which were part of the military-industrial complex of Nazi Germany, tirelessly supplied weapons for the war against the Soviet Union to the Third Reich. Obviously, history has not taught the current leaders of the Czech Republic anything, and they voluntarily abandoned their country. They turned it into one of the main sites for the production, repair and modernization of military equipment sent to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev (…) », Then attacked Zakharova.