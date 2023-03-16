Moroccans topped the list of new Spanish citizens

Of the 144,800 naturalizations, 42,000 Moroccans became Spanish citizens in 2021. They are followed by Romanians (10.5% of the 28,600 naturalized in Europe), Brazilians (15.7% of the total 20,400 naturalized) and Russians (7.8% of the 17,300 naturalized). Then come Ecuadorians (68.2% of a total of 12,200) and Colombians (77.3% of a total of 10,800).

Acquiring Spanish citizenship through residency can take a long time – 12 to 13 years if you consider processing times. In addition, a foreigner wishing to obtain Spanish citizenship must have been legally resident in Spain for ten years without a prolonged absence. However, the process is more flexible for citizens of Spanish- or Portuguese-speaking Ibero-American countries, particularly Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua. , Panama, Peru, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela, as well as nationals of the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Andorra or Portugal.

After two years of legal residence in Spain they can apply for Spanish citizenship. Marrying a Spaniard speeds up the process, which goes from ten years to a year, but it’s still necessary to fully master the language.