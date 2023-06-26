Morocco among the underdeveloped countries

Despite the government and various NGOs campaigning for women’s rights, a gender statistics report published by the World Economic Forum in June warns of a decline in this part of Morocco.According to the report, Morocco ranks 136th with a score of 0.621, ahead of Guinea, Benin and Algeria.

In terms of access to education, Morocco climbs to 115th place with a score of 0.953. In a more general assessment, the most populous countries in the region, such as Morocco, Algeria and Egypt, show the lowest levels of gender equality. The Kingdom ranks 90th on the Political Empowerment Index with a score of 0.165. The country faces significant health and survival challenges. Its position at number 130 is proven.

According to Sadia Zahidi, Executive Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), “Global gender gaps in health and education have narrowed over the past year, but progress in political empowerment has stalled and women’s economic participation has declined”.

Although no country has yet achieved full gender equality, the top ten countries on the index (Iceland, Norway, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Germany, Nicaragua, Namibia, Lithuania and Belgium) have closed at least 80% of the gap.

Countries with the most significant gender gaps are Pakistan (142nd), Iran (143rd), Algeria (144th), Chad (145th) and Afghanistan (146th).

In the Middle East and North Africa region, most countries underrepresent women in ministerial positions.

Furthermore, the Middle East and North Africa record the lowest regional balance in political empowerment, at only 14%.

According to the same source, equality has fallen in seven of the thirteen countries in the region, including the most populous countries (Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia), and leading in six countries, including Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

It is pointed out that, apart from Tunisia and Israel, no country in the region has had a female head of government in the last 50 years.

The United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain achieved the highest equality in the region, while Morocco, Oman and Algeria ranked the lowest. Also, only Morocco, Tunisia and Bahrain have more than 20% female ministers.

Compared to other regions, the MENA region is the furthest from gender equality, with a score of 62.6%.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia and Lebanon still have all-male governments, and significant gender disparities in political representation.

In sum, “recent years have been marked by major setbacks for gender equality around the world. Progress has been disrupted by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by economic and geopolitical crises. Today, some parts of the world are experiencing partial recovery, while others are experiencing deterioration as new crises emerge,” summarizes the forum’s CEO.

Also, since its creation in 2006, the Global Gender Gap Index examines specific dimensions of gender equality, such as economic participation and opportunities, access to education, health and survival, and political empowerment.