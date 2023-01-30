Morocco and the UN share a common desire to contribute to stability in Libya

“All of Libya’s neighbors and all international partners are concerned about restoring peace to the country so that it can regain stability after years of conflict,” the UN official said during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Monday (January 30). Following their talks.

In this regard, Abdel Badili affirmed that “the provisional agreement is important for Libyans”, who expressed their desire to have stable and legitimate institutions, noting that these institutions could pave the way for prosperity in Libya. and stable.

In addition, he pointed out that he met with the UN Special Representative Nasser Bourita on the Libyan file, especially the Skrat and Bousnika agreements, within the framework of efforts made to bring together favorable conditions for the success of all these efforts. ., in coordination with the UN.

“A resolution to this file can only last with the involvement of the Libyans, which is why we have continued to invite them to discuss and present the necessary compromises to achieve inter-Libyan relations,” he said.

“We are working with all partners, including Morocco and the international community, to achieve the same objective by following the same path,” he added, welcoming Nasser Bourita’s commitment in this direction.

(with MAP)