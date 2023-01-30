January 31, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Morocco and the UN share a common desire to contribute to stability in Libya

William Kennedy 28 mins ago 1 min read

“All of Libya’s neighbors and all international partners are concerned about restoring peace to the country so that it can regain stability after years of conflict,” the UN official said during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Monday (January 30). Following their talks.

In this regard, Abdel Badili affirmed that “the provisional agreement is important for Libyans”, who expressed their desire to have stable and legitimate institutions, noting that these institutions could pave the way for prosperity in Libya. and stable.

In addition, he pointed out that he met with the UN Special Representative Nasser Bourita on the Libyan file, especially the Skrat and Bousnika agreements, within the framework of efforts made to bring together favorable conditions for the success of all these efforts. ., in coordination with the UN.

“A resolution to this file can only last with the involvement of the Libyans, which is why we have continued to invite them to discuss and present the necessary compromises to achieve inter-Libyan relations,” he said.

“We are working with all partners, including Morocco and the international community, to achieve the same objective by following the same path,” he added, welcoming Nasser Bourita’s commitment in this direction.

(with MAP)

January 30, 2023 at 10:01 pm

Modified on January 30, 2023 at 10:01 pm.

See also  Tangier: Towards the creation of a Mediterranean network of experts and organizations specializing in the protection of personal data

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Filippo Grandi was “appalled” by the extent of the destruction.

8 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Protests continue in Peru after another death

17 hours ago William Kennedy
6 min read

As Rabat sings the cultural anthem of African and Afro-descendant unity and peace

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Morocco and the UN share a common desire to contribute to stability in Libya

28 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Filippo Grandi was “appalled” by the extent of the destruction.

8 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Protests continue in Peru after another death

17 hours ago William Kennedy
6 min read

As Rabat sings the cultural anthem of African and Afro-descendant unity and peace

1 day ago William Kennedy