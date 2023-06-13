Morocco at the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of Arab and Island States – Morocco Today

The work began on Monday in Riyadh

The work of the second ministerial meeting of the Arab and Pacific Island countries began on Monday in Riyadh with the participation of Morocco. The Kingdom is participating in this cabinet meeting, led by the Secretary General of the Department of Sustainable Development, Fara Boukardacha, under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, and in particular, the Moroccan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Mansouri. and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director-General for Asian Affairs and Oceania, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Abdelkader El Ansari.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Abul Keith presided over the opening ceremony of the closed-door conference. Enhancing partnership and bilateral cooperation, enhancing communication and dialogue, intensifying consultation and coordination on international and regional issues of common concern will be discussed at the meeting. Strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, social and cultural fields to maintain peace, security and meet the challenges posed by new international changes.