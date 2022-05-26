Morocco “best” to seize energy opportunities offered by Israel – Le1

Amina Bengatra, director general of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) in Casablanca, said Wednesday that Morocco is “excellent” in terms of its ability to harness the various opportunities offered by Israel.

Map

“Morocco, with its potential for sustainable development, significant potential for renewable energy, proximity to European markets and the dynamics of innovation and ambitious climate policy driven by King Mohammed VI, is in the best position to seize the opportunity and create success. In particular, win alliances with Israel:” To Innovate “said Amin Bengatra, who spoke at the forum.

In this regard, he noted that Morocco, a country with low emissions, a country vulnerable to climate change, has prepared its vision very quickly and accepted its responsibilities by responding gradually to energy security, water scarcity, desertification, flooding and flooding and problems. Sea level rise.

⁇Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has committed to economically and socially sustainable global development that no longer exists and reflects the sovereign interest that sustains development and the protection of the environment.“, ONHYM’s DG pointed out.

He asserted that the Kingdom had significant assets to achieve energy change, especially renewable energy and that hydrogen could establish itself as a true production and development base and a pioneer. Crossroads of Europe and Africa and the Middle East.

Moreover, in the coming years, based on the choices it has made, the country aims to become the world’s “most competitive” industrial platform, the 5 most innovative industrial platform, as well as the carbon-free reference industrial platform. Region because the country has one of the greatest potential for renewable energy.

In a similar vein, Kamal Htoute, director of strategy and planning at ONEE’s power branch, pointed out that Morocco began its energy transformation in 2009 by defining objectives aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy composition by 2030. The aim is to achieve a share of 52% renewable energy in the national energy mix.

This, according to him, is a vision that allows for the improvement of local energy resources, whether solar, wind or hydraulic.

On the challenges of energy transformation, Htoute explained, the increase in the share of renewable energies in the energy mix is ​​characterized by their variability and its share of total installed capacity is expected to reach 40% by the end of 2022. More than 52% by 2030.

He noted that the trend towards electrification of many economic sectors, especially transport and industry, should further increase the increasing demand for electricity in the coming years.

For his part, Yosef Abramowitz, CEO of Energy Global and one of the world’s six leading ecologists according to CNN, did not fail to mention that Morocco and Israel have the raw materials for strong cooperation in these areas of energy and sustainable development. Collaboration.

He also mentioned the great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries facing the same energy challenges.

Launched jointly by Start-up Nation Central and Consensus Public Relations, the forum is a unique event that brings together Moroccan and Israeli leaders from the private and public sectors, and the theme of technological innovations in the agri-food sector. , Water, logistics, energy and sustainable development.

The event will include a series of workshops, business sessions, B2B meetings and networking meetings. Start-up Nation Central, a non-profit organization, works to promote Israel’s innovation ecosystem to the world.

Recent Posts by La Rédaction See all)

Similar products