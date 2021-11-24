Morocco bribed its membership

Morocco, African Union, AU, Corruption – AU: Morocco bribes its members

Despite blatantly suppressing the intentions of the African Union’s Constitution, which refers to “to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of its member states”, “respect for existing borders when approaching independence” and “restriction”. The use of force or threat of force between the member states of the Union “Morocco, by military force, still occupies most of the country. The founding republic of the Western Sahara, a member of the AU, has joined smoothly.

Despite the declaration of the Special Envoy of the African Union to the Western Sahara, Joachim Sisano, the King of Morocco was accommodated as a liberator on the premises of the African Union, even in the occupied territories and Morocco. . A confession took place, strangely, with a sober majority.

If so, the African Union has agreed to a country’s entry, not only trampling on the organization’s basic constitutional law, but also hating its role in the Sahrawi issue, knowing that it is a peace plan aimed at resolving the issue. Prolonged de-colonization under the auspices of the United Nations with the African Union?

Some senior officials of the African Union said in lyrics about members of Morocco that this would be a good opportunity to convince the Moroccan people to respect the peace plan for the Western Sahara, of which the African Union is the second ally.

In the same vein, some political experts who frequently appear in various media outlets agree with this view on the basis of the allegation that Morocco’s membership is an implicit recognition of the Republic. Member State of the Saharavi Republic.

On the other hand, some other analysts hold the opposite position, believing that such a move would lead to the destruction of this pan-African institution because Moroccan law goes against the basic charter of the African Union.

Nevertheless, in the midst of these contradictory comments and speculations, a silent voice, through a Twitter account named “Chris Coleman”, recently drew the attention of the whole world to the backlog of real secret documents of Moroccan diplomacy, which is indeed undeniable. ஆதாரம்; Morocco was able to gain support for membership in the African Union.

As evidenced by the content of the attached documents, one can find letters from the Moroccan diplomat who appears to have succeeded in building a network of behind-the-scenes relations at each African Union summit. From these letters later sent to his employer in Rabat, we learn that on at least one occasion some African delegates were paid to turn the clock in favor of Morocco, or worse, to spy and release secret information. And Internal African Union files to Moroccan authorities.

Morocco’s membership in the African Union is the result of a campaign in which widespread corruption is the cornerstone.

As the letters show, Moha Takma, Director of African Affairs at the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presents his action plan to the Moroccan Foreign Minister’s hierarchical manager.

In a note to his Minister on May 5, 2014, he made the “proposals for preparations for the next African Union Summit” to be held in Addis Ababa. He proposes to provide “personal envelopes of 5000 euros per friend” and he lists “friends” who will represent the following countries: Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, Comoros, Djibouti, Niger Cameroon, Ecuador, Guinea -Bissau, Chad, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mali, Eritrea and Mauritania (President of the AU Council).

In another note dated June 4, 2014, Mohd Takma proposed giving $ 2,500 to Jean-Baptiste Nadama of Burkina Faso as an “incentive to continue working with us.” Jean-Baptiste Natama served as Chief of Staff of the Commission of the African Union (AU), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, from October 2012 to February 2015. He was responsible for filtering confidential documents from the African Commission to Morocco. Diplomat Moha Oualki Tagma, currently Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria.

On July 29, 2016, the Moroccan NGO NOV AFRIQUE presented Jean-Baptiste Nadama with the “2016 PADEL International Prize for Outstanding Promoter of Diplomacy in Africa”.

Nevertheless, despite all these embarrassments, Morocco has not been able to change the unwavering support of the majority of Africans for the legitimate cause of the Sahara people. On the contrary, the role of the African Union has intensified and his personal ambassador, Mr. Cisano’s intervention in the UN in 2016. In front of the Security Council, the right of the Saharawi people to the right was to stress Morocco’s isolation in the face of a united Africa. For self-determination and independence, Morocco, with its usual murderous and infamous corruption weapon, bought a seat from the African Union. Economic development considered for the well-being of the African nation is only a smokescreen on the main Moroccan agenda; Prevented the growing role of the African Union in the de-colonization of the occupied Western Sahara, and the willing and conquest of land by the Sahara people.

Khalil Asmar

Source: MoroCleaks, 21/11/2021

#Morocco #Sahara_Occidental #Union_Africa #Corruption