Morocco condemns “brutal attack by Houthis” in the United Arab Emirates

Attack by Houthis against Emirati bases. DR

“The Kingdom of Morocco, the monarch, the government and the people have strongly condemned Monday’s brutal attack. Performed by Houthi militants And their supporters against the Musaffah area and Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. ” According to the official MAP agency.

The government has strongly condemned the attack “Targeting the public”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Morocco, which resides in the country, said in a statement that the United Arab Emirates expresses its full solidarity in safeguarding the security of its territories and the security of its citizens. .

A bomb blast near the northern city of Abu Dhabi has killed at least three people and injured six others. On Monday morning, a fire broke out in the Adnoc area, where the oil tanks are located. Sent from WAM News Agency. According to local officials, the fire started inside the tanks.

In addition to the blasts, police confirmed that there was another fire at the construction site of Abu Dhabi International Airport. Preliminary investigations suggest that small flying objects such as drones were the cause of the fire. An inquiry has been opened to clarify this tragedy.

