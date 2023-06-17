Morocco doubles grain imports to ease shortage

Morocco is facing an unprecedented grain shortage. According to the FAO report, the country will have to import more than half of its consumption this year due to insufficient local production. This situation is explained by the effects of drought and climate change that have affected the agricultural sector over the years.

Morocco is one of the major producers and consumers of cereals in Africa. Cereals occupy 71% of the country’s useful agricultural area and account for 24% of agricultural value. They are essential for human and animal nutrition and food security of the country.

However, due to persistent drought and climate change, the country’s grain production has declined drastically. According to a United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report released this week, Morocco will import 8.8 million tons of grain this year, more than half of its consumption, according to the Agri-Moroccan website. Own production is estimated at 5 million tonnes, down 3.3 million tonnes from last year. Morocco is the sixth largest importer of soft wheat in the world.

The grain harvest has been affected by heavy and widespread rains which have delayed the recovery of crops. Milk production is also expected to decline due to poor pastures and limited roughage availability.

The government has taken several measures to support the grain sector, such as extending duty on wheat imports, subsidizing importers and providing cheap barley to herdsmen. The government has also fixed the reference price for procurement of local wheat.

These measures are aimed at guaranteeing the supply of the internal market with grains and stabilizing prices. They also aim to encourage farmers to maintain their operations and invest in improving their productivity.

In addition to other suppliers such as the European Union, Argentina and Canada, Morocco mainly imports raw sugar from Brazil. FAO emphasizes the importance of strengthening food security and adaptation to climate change in the country.

Morocco must accept the challenge of grain shortages that threaten its economic and social development. It must also prepare for the effects of climate change, which will worsen the situation in the coming years. To do this, it needs to diversify its sources of supply, support its agricultural sector and promote sustainable and resilient agriculture.