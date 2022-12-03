Morocco insists on its adherence to the principles of the Helsinki Act

While participating in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting held on Thursday and Friday in the Polish city of Lodz, Morocco emphasized its attachment to the principles and values ​​of the Helsinki Charter. .

In a speech during the meeting, the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abdarahim Admon, highlighted the importance of this document, which includes the commitment of the signatory countries to peace, security and justice and the continued development of friendly relations. Cooperation, noted that in two years, the OSCE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the adoption of this law.

Celebrating this anniversary “will be a good time to assess and forecast the steps taken to consolidate this process and reflect together the future of this partnership,” he said, adding that Morocco “always supports trust, dialogue, cooperation.” and negotiating to find realistic and lasting solutions in its Euro-Mediterranean relations.

In the same vein, Mr.

The kingdom has made regional security and stability in sub-Saharan Africa and the Mediterranean one of its “strategic priorities,” the diplomat continued.

“This constant attachment to the values ​​of peace and the virtues of dialogue was reaffirmed in HM King Mohammed VI’s message to the participants of the 9th World Forum of the United Nations League of Civilizations held in Fez. The Joint Tripartite Declaration signed on December 22, 2020 between Morocco, the United States and Israel, within the framework of the Abraham Covenant, ” he said.

Signed on August 1, 1975 at the conclusion of the Convention on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), which began in 1973, the Helsinki Act contains a number of key obligations related to political-military, economic-environmental and human rights.

Signed by 35 states, including the United States, Canada, and all European countries except Albania, the Act establishes a foundation of ten political obligations and principles, including the non-recourse to the strength and inviolability of borders. Two cornerstones of Europe’s security.

Morocco has received the status of Mediterranean Partner for Cooperation with the OSCE.

With MAP