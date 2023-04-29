Morocco is among the top 20 most attractive emerging countries

The Kingdom ranks 16th among emerging countries most attractive to investors, ahead of South Africa (17th) and behind Egypt (14th), according to the FDICI, the Global Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index. Especially with rising commodity prices and heightened geopolitical tensions.

According to the Kearney report, the top three emerging countries are China, India and the United Arab Emirates.

In terms of developed countries, the US, Canada and Japan occupy the top three spots, according to the Chicago-based consultancy. This is the first time in 25 years that the Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index has published an exclusive ranking of emerging markets.

According to the report, more than three-quarters (82%) of investors said they plan to increase their FDI in the next three years, up from 76% last year. Additionally, 87% cited FDI as the most important means of improving their company’s profitability and competitiveness in the next three years, up from 83% in 2022.

Investors’ outlook for the global economy was generally in line with last year’s results. Although levels of pessimism rose slightly from 32% to 35%, nearly two-thirds of investors (63%) were more optimistic about the health of the global economy, the same level as in 2022.