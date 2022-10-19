October 19, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Morocco is classified as a medium risk country for British travellers

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

Mapping risk coasts and geopolitical conflict zones around the world, this Travel Risk Institute assesses escalation opportunities and their potential impacts, categorizing countries as ‘extreme’, ‘high’, ‘medium’, ‘moderate’ and ‘low’. It also flags some places as “geopolitically vulnerable”, including

Read: A spice market in Marrakech, the best in the world

Therefore, in its latest map, Global Guardian ranks Morocco among the medium-risk countries, along with Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey and Thailand. However, the UK does not currently advise against travel to its destinations, and tourists often visit without problem.

Additionally, countries at “high risk” include: Ukraine, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Central African Republic and Burkina Faso. Germany, Poland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Japan and Canada are some of the safest countries to visit, according to the report.

See also  Restoring the flow will benefit everyone but Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Near Kiev, the victim’s grave was discovered six months after the Russians left

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

World Food Day celebrated – AgriMaroc.ma

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Gabon: A massive road development project has been launched

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Morocco is classified as a medium risk country for British travellers

1 hour ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Near Kiev, the victim’s grave was discovered six months after the Russians left

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

World Food Day celebrated – AgriMaroc.ma

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Gabon: A massive road development project has been launched

1 day ago William Kennedy