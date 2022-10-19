Morocco is classified as a medium risk country for British travellers

Mapping risk coasts and geopolitical conflict zones around the world, this Travel Risk Institute assesses escalation opportunities and their potential impacts, categorizing countries as ‘extreme’, ‘high’, ‘medium’, ‘moderate’ and ‘low’. It also flags some places as “geopolitically vulnerable”, including

Therefore, in its latest map, Global Guardian ranks Morocco among the medium-risk countries, along with Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey and Thailand. However, the UK does not currently advise against travel to its destinations, and tourists often visit without problem.

Additionally, countries at “high risk” include: Ukraine, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Central African Republic and Burkina Faso. Germany, Poland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Japan and Canada are some of the safest countries to visit, according to the report.