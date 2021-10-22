Morocco is working for political stability in Libya

The Kingdom, which is keen to coordinate with the United Nations in its efforts to bring Libyan actors closer, reiterates its full readiness to support the political process in Libya.

“The organization of the conference to support the stability of Libya is in line with Morocco’s strategic vision to resolve this crisis.” This was confirmed during the International Ministerial Conference on Fuad Yazough, Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Yazough, living abroad, African Cooperation and the Moroccan People, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Tripoli. The solution to the Libyan crisis.

Mr. who represented the Kingdom at this leading diplomatic event. Yasok stressed that Morocco’s vision for a solution to the Libyan crisis is based on the belief that there can only be one solution to the transition from a transitional process to a democratic structure. Beyond intervention and foreign agendas, a realistic Libyan solution that protects the sovereignty of this country. Morocco’s vision led to the first consultations that led to the Skrat Agreement and to the Libyan meetings on Moroccan soil, in Pausnica and Tangier.

The Moroccan diplomat stressed the importance of dialogue and consultation between Libyan actors, able to reach political agreements, implement UN resolutions and recommendations of international conferences, as head of the organization. In time for legislative and presidential elections.

He also expressed Morocco’s satisfaction with Libya’s progress on the path to a political solution, calling for other challenges, greater protection of political and security gains and greater efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability. , National Reconciliation and Development.

Strengthens regional stability

Mr. Yaso praised the success of the conference organization, which, as the kingdom has already revealed, reaffirms the importance of the Libyans’ ability to manage their own affairs as they move forward with the building of democracy and the transition process. Stability.

The Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to coordination with the United Nations in the reconciliation process between Libyan actors, the political process in Libya, national reconciliation efforts and its overall support for security, economic and political programs. A strong and integrated Libyan government strengthens both national and regional security and stability.

Participants in the conference, in their final statement, underlined the need to hold elections on December 24 in accordance with the roadmap adopted by the Libyan political dialogue.



