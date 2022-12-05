Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline. Five Tripartite MoUs were signed

Five Tripartite Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday December 5 in Rabat as part of the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project. In detail, they were launched between Morocco and Nigeria on the one hand, and Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ghana on the other, respectively and successively.
The first memorandum was signed by the Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) with the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC-Gambia). The second memorandum was signed by ONHYM and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with Petroquine-Guinea Pisa, while the third memorandum was signed by ONHYM and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with the National Petroleum Corporation. Republic of Guinea.
The fourth memorandum was signed by ONHYM and National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone “PDSL”, the fifth memorandum was signed by ONHYM and National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” Ghana National Gas Company. “GNGC”. The Memorandums of Understanding signed with ECOWAS on September 15, 2022 and the Memorandums of Understanding signed with Mauritania and Senegal on October 15, 2022 confirm the commitment of the parties within the framework of this strategic plan, which, upon completion, according to the joint statement of the signatory parties, will provide gas to all West African countries and Europe as a new Enable export path.
The gas pipeline will run from Nigeria along the West African coast through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco. It will be connected to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline and the European gas network. The infrastructure will also serve the landlocked states of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.
