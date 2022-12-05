Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline. Five Tripartite MoUs were signed

Five Tripartite Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday December 5 in Rabat as part of the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project. In detail, they were launched between Morocco and Nigeria on the one hand, and Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ghana on the other, respectively and successively.

The first memorandum was signed by the Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) with the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC-Gambia). The second memorandum was signed by ONHYM and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with Petroquine-Guinea Pisa, while the third memorandum was signed by ONHYM and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with the National Petroleum Corporation. Republic of Guinea.