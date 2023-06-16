Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja: Signing of Memorandums of Understanding with Several African Countries

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM

ABUJA – A team of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), led by Director General Amina Bengatra, on Friday held talks with the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) focused on Nigeria-Morocco. Gas pipeline project.

During the meeting which was held in the presence of the King’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Moha O Ali Takma, both sides welcomed the good progress of the project and expressed their desire to continue their exemplary cooperation for this framework and integration. project.

The Director General of ONHYM participated in a meeting of the Gas Pipeline Steering Committee organized by ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States.

During the meeting, Mrs Bengatra and the CEO of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, on behalf of ONHYM, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia and Benin. Construction of the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline.

These MoUs, in addition to the MoUs signed with ECOWAS on September 15, 2022 and with Mauritania and Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ghana, confirm the parties’ commitment to the implementation of this strategic plan. Once completed, it will supply gas to all West African countries and allow a new export route to Europe.

The project will contribute to Africa’s development, improve people’s living conditions, further integrate the economies of the sub-region and the African continent, and give Africa a new economic dimension. ., Politics and Strategy.

The gas pipeline will run from Nigeria along the West African coast through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco, connecting the Maghreb to Europe. Gas Pipeline and European Gas Network.

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline will also supply gas to Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

The MoUs signed with all the member states of ECOWAS and Mauritania are intended to link the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project with gas pipeline projects to serve the community’s member states.

During this meeting, the participants also reviewed the legal, financial and institutional arrangements and arrangements for the project.