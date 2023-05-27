Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline: Where Are We?

Launched in Abuja, Nigeria in 2016 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, about 5,000 km long, will transport gas from the Gulf of Guinea fields to the Mediterranean region. Morocco’s coast crosses no less than eleven West African countries, and at a time when the energy issue on the continent is a challenge to governance and social peace, this project presents itself as a suitable alternative: its geostrategic light and the appeal of its economic relevance to the continent.

Estimated at $25 billion, the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline mega project is one of Africa’s major infrastructure projects in light of economic and social issues. In a restructured global energy environment, the project assumes a truly regional and international aura.

A joint declaration between Morocco and the Kingdom of Nigeria regarding the regional gas pipeline was signed by Amina Benkhatra and Farouk Garba Said in Rabat on May 10, 2018, in the presence of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and King Mohammed VI.



It should also be recalled that in October last year, Senegal and Mauritania confirmed their willingness to participate by signing two agreements with Nigeria and Morocco confirming their commitment to this offshore pipeline project. Beyond Africa, this grand scheme weighs in the balance of strategic decisions.

According to a study by the Policy Center, “European dependence on gas imports has increased significantly with the construction of two mega-projects, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, connecting Russia directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea. These two infrastructures alone are capable of transporting 110 billion m3 of gas to Europe’s economic engine, Germany. Other gas pipelines such as the approximately 4,000 km long Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline, which connects the gas fields of Russia’s Yamal Peninsula with Western Europe, increase such concentration. Yet according to the same source: “Overall, less than 50% of the gas consumed in European Union (EU) countries comes from the same source of supply. This, of course, would be a dangerous geopolitical weapon that could be used against Europe in the context of a strategic stalemate, such as a war in Ukraine. That is why Europe is reducing its gas imports. It is important to work towards greater diversification”.

A project in progress…

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced last April that it would invest $12.5 billion in the future Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline. That’s enough to secure a 50% stake in the project, valued at $25 billion. NNPCL’s CEO Mele Kyari announced in the international press that he insisted on explaining that the project is progressing as per the established schedule. It should also be noted that the second phase of the preliminary engineering study is underway and will make it possible to assess the project’s environmental impact and rights-of-way. “We are on schedule compared to other African and European projects,” says energy expert Amin Bennona.

The route of the gas pipeline shows the scale of this mega project and the number of West African countries that will benefit from it.

As a reminder, the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC FUND) provided $14.3 million in funding for the second phase of preliminary design studies for the future gas pipeline. The funding also provided $29.75 million from the Islamic Development Bank for the second phase of the study. Energy expert Sait Kumara, contacted by Challenge, first welcomed the royally enlightened leadership and began with his mantra. African dimension to the project. “Today, this project has a real geostrategic light on the continent. In Africa, where the energy issue is a real challenge, this project will not only allow African countries to overcome the problems of power cuts, but will also have a positive impact on the economic development of African countries,” the expert notes.

Next, however, Kemara raised a timing issue, specifically the coincidence with the date of the carbon targets. “The project should be launched by 2043, which would require almost 20 years of construction, 7 years from the date of carbon neutrality objectives. This is a problem because the world is getting greener and the pipeline is at least 1 century old”. In the same vein, one of our sources from the world of energy, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is a project: consequently, the complexity is cross-border and at the same time competing with other international projects! So it is difficult to control the time.

Gas has a tough skin…

Although the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) continues to point to the main responsibility of greenhouse gases in global warming, greenhouse gas (use) has resisted alarmist messages. More polluting, of course, but slightly less so than oil and coal, gas is often presented by proponents of the green transition as the “best fuel” for this transition, and is currently benefiting from the excitement generated by hydrogen. As a reminder, in its “World LNG Outlook 2020” report, Cedigaz indicates that LNG production capacity in the world will not be sufficient to meet demand for the period 2025-2040. This opens up a field of opportunities that can be exploited by African gas producing countries. Currently, 12% of the gas imported by the EU by pipeline comes from Africa. Algeria exports 21 Gm³ via pipeline to Italy (55%) and the Iberian Peninsula (45%), while Libya sends 4.2 Gm³ to Italy. No less than 50% of Europe’s LNG imports come from the continent, equivalent to 56 Gm³, followed by Nigeria (50%), Algeria (27%), Angola (11%), Egypt (4%) and other African countries (8%).