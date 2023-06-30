Morocco. On Friday, June 30, the daily temperature drops

— Hot weather in the south-east, the interior of the Southern and Sos Provinces, and very hot in the Tatla and Tensift and other interior plains and oriental regions.

Here are the weather forecasts established by the Directorate General of Meteorology for Friday, June 30, 2023:

– Unstable clouds and scattered showers in the High and Middle Atlas and south of the east.

– Partly cloudy in southeast and clear to partly cloudy elsewhere.

– Low clouds with misty formations over northern and central plains and northern parts of southern provinces.

– Dust plowing in the interior of the Southern Provinces.

– Winds are very strong on the central and southern coasts.

– Minimum temperatures of 15/24°C in the southeast, northeast of Sahara Provinces, the interior of Chiatma and Souz and Tatla and Tensift regions.

– Daily temperature decreases.

– Fair to slightly rough seas in the Mediterranean Sea, fair to slightly rough over the Straits, rough between Cape Spartel and Larache, rough from the south.

The minimum and maximum temperatures predicted by the Directorate General of Meteorology for this day are:

– Oujda 20 36

– Bouarfa 20 38

– Al Hoceema 23 31

– Tetouan 21 32

– September 19 33

– Melilia 21 29

– Thangar 23 28

– Kenitra 21 28

– Rabat 21 28

– Casablanca 20 27

– El Jatida 22 29

– Chetat 20 35

– Safi 21 33

– Gauribka 22 38

– Beni Mellal 25 42

– Marrakech 26 41

– Meknes 18 36

– Fes 22 37

– Ifran 15 32

– Daunate 22 39

— Errachidea 26-40

Ouarzazate 25 41

– Akadir 20 28

– Essaouira 22 27

– Laune 22 33

– Smara 21 38

– Takla 21 29

– Assert 29 43

– Lagoira 22 30

– Middle 21 34